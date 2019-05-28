McMurry’s Freeman earns academic recognition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – McMurry University Track & Field senior Savannah Freeman has earned yet another award after being named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District Team Tuesday.

The 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Women’s Track/Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. The Google Cloud Academic All-America® program separately recognizes outstanding student-athletes in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Freeman performed both in the field and in the classroom for the War Hawks this season. She graduated with a cumulative 3.92 GPA as an Exercise Science & Human Performance major, and plans to pursue a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

In the field, Freeman most recently placed 16th in the javelin at the NCAA III Outdoor Track & Field Championships. She qualified after breaking the school record in the javelin with a throw of 43.87 meters on her way to winning an American Southwest Conference championship in the event.

Freeman helped lead the War Hawks to a runner-up finish at the ASC Championships, adding a third place finish in the hammer throw, a seventh place finish in the discus and a 12th place finish in the shot put. For her efforts, she was named the ASC Field Athlete of the Year and earned ASC Field Athlete of Week April 2.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in June.