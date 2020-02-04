McMurry’s Germany, Kantrowitz sweep ASC field awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry Track and Field swept the American Southwest Conference field awards this week, as the league office announced Sean Germany and Carly Kantrowitz as men’s and women’s field athletes of the week on Tuesday.

Sean Germany, a junior from Abilene, earned his first win of the season at the WSU Invitational, topping the second place jumper by almost a full meter with a jump of 14.32m (46 ft.-11.75 in.). He also ran the 60 meter dash in 7.32 seconds, placing 20th.

Germany currently ranks sixth in Division III in the triple jump. This accolade marks his fifth career Athlete of the Week award.

Fellow junior Carly Kantrowitz earned her first career weekly award, as she competed in two events and scored in the weight throw at the WSU Invitational. The Carlsbad, N.M. native placed 13th in the weight throw with a mark of 12.17 meters (39 ft.-11.25 in.), ranking 21st in the region.

Kantrowitz also had a shot put mark of 10.13 meters (33 ft.-3 in.), finish 21st. She ranks 13th in the region and leads the ASC in the shot.

McMurry has won women’s field awards in back-to-back weeks, as freshman Kristina Parker took home the award on Jan. 21.

The War Hawks will compete in nearby Lubbock for their next two meets, including the Texas Tech Shootout on Feb. 14-15 and the Matador Qualifier on Feb. 21.