McMurry’s Germany selected to USTFCCCA Indoor All-American team

NEW ORLEANS – Junior Sean Germany picked up All-American honors this week, as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor All-America team on Tuesday.

Germany was slated to compete in Winston-Salem, North Carolina during the NCAA Division III National Championships in March, but the event was canceled two days before his triple jump event. Germany finished the season ranked second in the nation with a high mark of 15.06 meters (49’ 5”).

Additionally, Germany earned three American Southwest Conference Athlete of the Week selections during the 2020 season, making six for his career. He also broke his own school record for the indoor triple jump on three separate occasions this past season.

According to the USTFCCCA, normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded to student-athletes who score any portion of a team point (top-eight in the final of an individual event or as a member of a top-eight placing relay event) at the NCAA Championships.

In lieu of conduction of the national championship this season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division III Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:

• Based on the selected participants for the national championships initially announced by the NCAA on Sunday, March 8, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 Indoor Track & Field season:

o Individual events: ALL student-athletes declared and initially accepted into their event.

o Relay events: Members of ALL relays who produced the performance that was declared and initially accepted into their event.

A total of 675 athletes from 161 different institutions were honored on Tuesday.