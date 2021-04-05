McMurry’s Gonzales, Hamel collect both ASC Baseball weekly awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University Baseball brought home both American Southwest Conference baseball awards on Monday, as the league office announced senior outfielder Mike Gonzales and junior pitcher Nick Hamel as the winners.

The War Hawks finished the week with a perfect 5-0 record with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Schreiner University and a three-game conference sweep of Howard Payne University.

Gonzales had the hottest bat in the conference this week, finishing 12-for-21 (.571) with a triple, two home runs, 10 runs scored and six RBI. He had four multi-hit games in the five-game win streak and scored at least once in all five games.

Highlights from last week include a pair of late RBI singles to aid comeback rallies against both the Mountaineers and Yellow Jackets, scoring the game-winning run of a 15th inning walk-off after starting the rally with a leadoff single, two home runs and a make-shift inside the park homer following a triple and a throwing error into the dugout allowing him to advance home.

Gonzales, a senior from Kyle, Texas, raised his batting average from .228 to .321 in five games last week.

Another player that had a hot bat, but was perhaps even more impressive on the mound was junior Nick Hamel. The 2018 ASC Freshman of the Year pitched 7.0 scoreless innings in a series-clinching 8-0 win over Howard Payne.

In the outing, Hamel allowed just two hits – a single in the first inning and a single in the seventh inning. The Schertz, Texas native had two walks and six strikeouts en route to his first win of the season and McMurry’s first shutout of the campaign.

At the plate, Hamel is batting .356 and had six hits last week. Against Schreiner in last Tuesday’s nightcap, Hamel went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and five RBI.

Both Gonzales and Hamel are first-time weekly award winners.

The War Hawks begin an eight-game road stretch tomorrow with a midweek matchup against Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.