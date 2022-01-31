RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its preseason information for the 2022 baseball season on Monday, naming McMurry’s Nick Hamel and Derek Hostas to the Preseason Players to Watch list.

Hamel, a senior first baseman and pitcher, started 26 games as a position player and seven games as a pitcher last year. He was named the ASC Pitcher of the Week on April 5, 2021 after throwing 7.0 scoreless innings in a win over Howard Payne. For last season, he batted .317 with 26 hits, six doubles, one triple and two homers. He was an all-conference honorable mention.

Hostas, a senior right-handed pitcher, was also an all-conference honorable mention and earned a spot on the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team in 2021. He led the War Hawks with nine starts on the mound and 44.0 inning pitched for the season. In his final start of last season, he struck out a career-high nine hitters over 6.2 innings.

In addition to the watch list, the conference announced its preseason polls as voted by the league’s 11 head coaches and 11 sports information directors. McMurry has been picked to finish 11th.

Defending ASC champion UT Dallas is favored in the preseason polls with 274 points and 15 of the 22 first place votes. They are followed by last year’s runner up East Texas Baptist in second with 218 points and five first place votes. Concordia Texas received the remaining two first place votes and are picked third with 199 points.

Following the top three in order are Mary Hardin-Baylor (171), Ozarks (131), Belhaven (130), LeTourneau (100), Sul Ross State (92), Hardin-Simmons (61), Howard Payne (47) and McMurry (45).

The season is set to begin this weekend, as McMurry hosts the University of St. Thomas (TX) for a three-game series. Currently, the series is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 but is subject to change based on expected inclement weather.

The ASC Baseball Championship is scheduled to start May 5 and is subject to change.

The ASC Baseball Championship is scheduled to start May 5 and is subject to change.

2022 ASC Baseball Preseason Poll

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2021 Record (ASC) 1. UT Dallas (15) 274 30-12 (19-7) 2. East Texas Baptist (5) 218 29-16 (19-8) 3. Concordia Texas (2) 199 21-13 (14-9) 4. Mary Hardin-Baylor 171 22-17 (13-10) 5. Ozarks 131 16-17 (13-10) 6. Belhaven 130 20-18 (15-12) 7. LeTourneau 100 15-22 (13-14) 8. Sul Ross State 92 14-19 (11-16) 9. Hardin-Simmons 61 9-25 (5-16) 10. Howard Payne 47 9-25 (5-22) 11. McMurry 45 9-24 (5-19)