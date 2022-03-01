RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its Players of the Week for baseball on Tuesday, naming McMurry’s Nick Hamel as the Co-Hitter of the Week and Derek Hostas as Co-Pitcher of the Week.

The senior duo completed big weekends against University of the Ozarks in Abilene, as McMurry took one of three games. The series was decided by four total runs over three games, including two one-run games this past Sunday.

For the weekend, Hamel batted 9-for-13 for a .692 average, including two doubles, two runs scored and seven RBI. The Schertz, Texas native is now riding a seven-game hitting streak and has reached base safely 10 times over the last three games. He’s batting .429 on the season.

Hamel is now a two-time weekly award winner – once as a hitter and once as a pitcher. On April 5, 2021, Hamel won ASC Pitcher of the Week after twirling a complete game shutout against Howard Payne.

Hostas becomes a first-time weekly award winner after pitching the best game of his career. The Iowa Park, Texas product went the distance in a 1-0 victory over Ozarks to open the series, tossing 7.0 innings for his first complete game shutout. He allowed two singles and a walk, but nothing else. Hostas also added six strikeouts and picked off one of his baserunners.

For the season, Hostas owns a 2.63 ERA through 24.0 innings pitched in four starts. He currently has a 1-2 record and an impressive 22/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.