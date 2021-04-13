McMurry’s Hillyer and Martinez claim ASC West tennis honors

McMurry’s Claire Hillyer and Carlos Martinez are the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week honor.

The pair have combined for nine career Player of the Week awards.

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Claire Hillyer, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Claire Hillyer (Borger, Texas) earned No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles victories in the War Hawks’ 6-3 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor. She won 6-1, 6-0 in singles and teamed with Hope Turner for an 8-6 triumph. This is Hillyer’s second career Player of the Week honors.

CO-WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Carlos Martinez, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Carlos Martinez (Monterrey, Mexico) won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Chase Daniell for an 8-4 victory in the top doubles flight at the War Hawks topped Mary Hardin-Baylor 7-2. This is the seventh Player of the Week award in Martinez’ career and third of the season.