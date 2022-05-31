MINNEAPOLIS – D3baseball.com announced its 2022 All-Region selections on Tuesday, naming McMurry’s Reed Hodges and Nick Hamel in Region 10 this season.

The 2022 season marks the tenth year that D3baseball.com has named All-Region teams, with more than 1,000 players nominated. The ballot was then made available to D3baseball.com staff and contributors from which three teams in each region were determined.

Hodges was a second team all-region catcher after earning first team all-conference honors two weeks ago. The senior from Round Rock reached base in all 34 appearances he made and ended the year with a 26-game hitting streak.

Hodges hit .414 on the season with 53 hits, seven doubles, three triples and a homer for 20 RBI and 41 runs scored. Hodges had an even .500 on-base percentage figure and did not ground into a double play all season in 128 at-bats. Hodges also boasted a strong .984 fielding percentage and caught nine runners stealing.

The only hitter with a better average than Hodges in the American Southwest Conference was Hamel. The senior from Schertz, Texas was named to the All-Region third team as a utility player.

Hamel was also named to the ASC second-team with a league-best .426 average. He was second in the ASC with 60 hits and led the team in doubles (16), RBI (38), total bases (80), slugging (.567), OBP (.503), walks (22) and OPS (1.070).

On the mound, Hamel recorded six saves and became the school’s all-time career saves leader. He completed 25.1 innings with 14 appearances and two starts. He finished with 10 walks to 27 strikeouts.

Both Hamel and Hodges are first-time all-region selections. Last year, Sam Hillyer became the first McMurry player to land D3baseball.com regional honors since the program’s return to Division III in 2018.

2022 D3baseball.com All-Region 10 team

Players were nominated for these awards by the Sports Information Directors at the various schools.

Player of the Year: Jack Thomson, Sr., 3B, Lewis & Clark

Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Herrera, Fr., SP, Centenary (La.)

Rookie of the Year: Tyler Herrera, SP, Centenary (La.)

Coach of the Year: Tim Scannell, Trinity (Texas)