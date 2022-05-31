MINNEAPOLIS – D3baseball.com announced its 2022 All-Region selections on Tuesday, naming McMurry’s Reed Hodges and Nick Hamel in Region 10 this season.

The 2022 season marks the tenth year that D3baseball.com has named All-Region teams, with more than 1,000 players nominated. The ballot was then made available to D3baseball.com staff and contributors from which three teams in each region were determined.

Hodges was a second team all-region catcher after earning first team all-conference honors two weeks ago. The senior from Round Rock reached base in all 34 appearances he made and ended the year with a 26-game hitting streak.

Hodges hit .414 on the season with 53 hits, seven doubles, three triples and a homer for 20 RBI and 41 runs scored. Hodges had an even .500 on-base percentage figure and did not ground into a double play all season in 128 at-bats. Hodges also boasted a strong .984 fielding percentage and caught nine runners stealing.

The only hitter with a better average than Hodges in the American Southwest Conference was Hamel. The senior from Schertz, Texas was named to the All-Region third team as a utility player.

Hamel was also named to the ASC second-team with a league-best .426 average. He was second in the ASC with 60 hits and led the team in doubles (16), RBI (38), total bases (80), slugging (.567), OBP (.503), walks (22) and OPS (1.070).

On the mound, Hamel recorded six saves and became the school’s all-time career saves leader. He completed 25.1 innings with 14 appearances and two starts. He finished with 10 walks to 27 strikeouts.

Both Hamel and Hodges are first-time all-region selections. Last year, Sam Hillyer became the first McMurry player to land D3baseball.com regional honors since the program’s return to Division III in 2018.

2022 D3baseball.com All-Region 10 team 

Players were nominated for these awards by the Sports Information Directors at the various schools. 

Player of the Year: Jack Thomson, Sr., 3B, Lewis & Clark  
Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Herrera, Fr., SP, Centenary (La.)  
Rookie of the Year: Tyler Herrera, SP, Centenary (La.) 
Coach of the Year: Tim Scannell, Trinity (Texas) 

  First Team       
Pos. Name School Yr. Hometown 
Tyler Pettit Trinity (Texas) Sr. Round Rock, Texas 
1B Malek Bolin Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Fort Worth, Texas 
2B Ramon Garza Texas-Dallas Jr. San Antonio, Texas 
SS Joe Jimenez Texas Lutheran Jr. San Antonio, Texas 
3B Jack Thomson Lewis & Clark Sr. Millbrae, Calif. 
OF Jonah Advincula Redlands Jr. Santa Clara, Calif. 
OF Ezra Gore Trinity (Texas) Jr. Dallas, Texas 
OF Brandon Shiota La Verne Jr. Cerritos, Calif. 
DH Shane Himeda Puget Sound Sr. Kaneohe, Hawaii 
UTL Dylan Joyce Puget Sound Jr. San Rafael, Calif. 
SP Sayers Collins East Tex. Baptist Jr. Frisco, Texas 
SP Tyler Herrera Centenary (La.) Fr. Spring, Texas 
SP Brett Sanchez Belhaven So. Slidell, La. 
RP Colton Meyer Linfield Sr. Silverton, Ore. 
          
Second Team       
Pos. Name School Yr. Hometown 
Reed Hodges McMurry Sr. Round Rock, Texas 
Isaac Lovings Pacific So. Beaverton, Ore. 
1B Mark Kirkland Redlands Sr. Redlands, Calif. 
1B Davis Mieliwocki Chapman Jr. Glendale, Calif. 
2B Tyler Erickson Centenary (La.) Sr. Houston, Texas  
SS Caimyn Holiday Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Selma, Texas 
3B Gannon Azios Hardin-Simmons So. Cedar Park, Texas 
OF Antonio Andrade Occidental Sr. Santa Barbara, Calif. 
OF David Bedrosian Pomona-Pitzer Jr. San Carlos, Calif. 
OF Ben Parker Whitman Jr. Los Altos, Calif. 
OF Brett Wagner East Texas Baptist Jr. Lake Jackson, Texas 
DH Jase Jones East Texas Baptist Sr. Mt. Enterprise, Texas 
UTL Noah Meffert George Fox Fr. Coupeville, Wash. 
SP Joseph Chavana Trinity (Texas) So. Laredo, Texas  
SP Grant Manning Chapman Jr. Dublin, Calif. 
SP Wyatt Thompson Chapman Jr. Oakland, Calif.  
RP Orion Drymond Texas-Dallas So. Houston, Texas 
          
Third Team       
Pos. Name School Yr. Hometown 
Cooper Foard Chapman Sr. San Francisco, Calif.  
1B MJ Metz Trinity (Texas) Jr. San Diego, Calif. 
2B Nick Lucido Belhaven Sr. Mandeville La. 
2B Kyle Strash Puget Sound Sr. Sammamish, Wash. 
SS Drew Littwin Chapman Sr. Woodland Hills, Calif. 
3B Cole Minato Chapman Jr. Huntington Beach, Calif. 
OF Will Dembski Caltech Jr. Pella, Iowa 
OF Dru Didway University of the Ozarks Jr. Salliaw, Okla.  
OF AJ Liu Texas-Dallas Jr. Plano, Texas 
OF Brian Schaub Trinity (Texas) Jr. Hatfield, Penn. 
DH Alex Ray University of the Ozarks Sr. Franklin, Tenn. 
UTL AJ Anzai Chapman So. Trabuco Canyon, Calif. 
UTL Nick Hamel McMurry Sr. Schertz, Texas 
SP Joe Burch Texas Lutheran Jr. Geronimo, Texas 
SP Samuel Conte Trinity (Texas) Jr. Boston, Mass.  
SP Spencer Howell Pacific Lutheran Jr. Auburn, Wash. 
SP Gerald Terry La Verne Jr. La Verne, Calif. 
RP Anthony Clerici Lewis & Clark So. Napa, Calif.  