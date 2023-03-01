Sophomore guard Emily Holland (Mansfield, Texas) and senior forward/center Destiny Mathews (Palestine, Texas) resumed a run of seven successive seasons in which McMurry University has had at least one scholar-athlete on the All-American Southwest Conference women’s basketball honors. The 2023 squads were announced Wednesday, March 1.

Holland, registering her second overall all-league mention, was the program’s first first-team selection since 2020-21. She led the loop in scoring (16.9 ppg) and made three-point buckets per contest (2.1) while ranking fourth in free throw percentage (83.6) and second in overall field goal percentage (42.6). Holland eclipsed the 600-career point mark with 405 in 2022-23, the most in a year for a Maroon and Black player since 2015-16.

Mathews recorded her fifth overall and fourth consecutive all-league recognition by being an honorable mention selection. Moving into the school’s top 10 in career scoring (1,166 points – No. 8), she stood sixth in scoring (12.3 ppg) and eighth in free throw accuracy (72 pct.) on the ASC numbers this season.