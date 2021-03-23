McMurry’s Holland tabbed ASC West Defensive Player of the Week in soccer

RICHARDSON, Texas – Junior defender Kate Holland was named the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for women’s soccer this week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Holland played a large role in McMurry’s 3-0 win over Howard Payne last week, scoring the game winning goal in the 12th minute. Holland also played 79 minutes on a backline that limited HPU to two shots with none on target. The shutout was McMurry’s first over HPU in program history.

The Mansfield, Texas native is a first time player of the week honoree.

Holland is the eighth player in program history to win player of the week honors and the third to do so this season, joining seniors Emily Fisher and Sky Reynolds who both won on February 16.

The War Hawks will play their final regular season game on the road this Saturday, March 27 at Sul Ross State. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.

For all the latest information, visit mcmurrysports.com or follow McMurry University Athletics on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.