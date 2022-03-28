RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior right-handed pitcher Derek Hostas represented McMurry as the American Southwest Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week following a win over No. 5 UT Dallas, the league announced Tuesday.

Hostas struck out five batters over six shutout innings against the fifth-ranked Comets last Friday, leading McMurry to a 3-0 win in the three-game series opener. He allowed just four hits and two walks, keeping UTD off the board for the shutout.

After Hostas’ departure, junior reliever Travis Beauchamp retired nine straight hitters to earn his first career save.

For the season, Hostas owns a 3-3 record and a 3.07 ERA in 41.0 innings to lead all McMurry starters.

The ace from Iowa Park, Texas is a second time weekly honoree, also winning ASC Co-Pitcher of the Week on March 1 following a complete-game shutout of Ozarks.

Hostas and the War Hawks are back on the road this coming weekend for a three-game set at Belhaven. The series begins with a Friday doubleheader at 4 p.m.