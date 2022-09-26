RICHARDSON, TEX. – Senior placekicker Jared Mendoza (Fort Worth, Tex.) represented McMurry University on the American Southwest Conference weekly football awards for the period of Sept. 19-25, 2022.

Mendoza went two for three in field goal attempts and a perfect three-for-three in extra points Sept. 24, tallying nine of the War Hawks 33 points during a close-knit 38-33 defeat at Southwestern University.

One of his two field goal makes was a 51-yarder, the program’s longest since 2005 and only four yards shy of tying the school record.