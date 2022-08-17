RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced the preseason information for the 2022 football season Wednesday, ranking McMurry University seventh in a poll of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Despite a seventh-place prediction in the league poll, the War Hawks are projected to finish fourth in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine preseason poll.

Additionally, senior kicker Jared Mendoza was named to the ASC Preseason Players to Watch list. Mendoza earned third team all-conference honors last season and set new school records for made field goals in a season (9-for-13) and for field goals in a game (4). He was the D3Football.com Team of the Week honoree at kicker with his four field goals against Southwestern – the longest of which was 47 yards.

In the league poll, reigning national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to defend its title with 15 of 18 first place votes and 159 points. Last year’s runner-up Hardin-Simmons was picked second with the other three first place votes and 146 points.

Howard Payne (118) sits third in the poll, followed closely by East Texas Baptist (104). Southwestern (84) rounds out the top half, followed by Texas Lutheran (78), McMurry (62), Sul Ross State (37) and Austin College (31).

In the DCTF poll, the top two teams are flipped with HSU predicted to win and UMHB picked to finish second. The rest of the poll, in order, included Howard Payne, McMurry, Southwestern, ETBU, Texas Lutheran, Austin College and Sul Ross.

McMurry kicks off its season with an exciting neutral site game against No. 18 ranked Birmingham-Southern inside War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

The home opener is set for the following week, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. against Millsaps inside Wilford Moore Stadium.

2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Poll

1. Hardin-Simmons 2. Mary Hardin-Baylor 3. Howard Payne 4. McMurry 5. Southwestern 6. East Texas Baptist 7. Texas Lutheran 8. Austin College 9. Sul Ross State

2022 ASC Preseason Football Poll