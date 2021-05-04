McMurry’s Jayden Sloan wins USTFCCA Outdoor National Athlete of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Sophomore Jayden Sloan was named the National Athlete of the Week for NCAA Division III Men by the U.S U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.

Sloan led McMurry to the 2021 American Southwest Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship with a record performance last weekend, taking the national lead in the 400 meter dash with a time of 47.20 for an ASC meet record and a personal record.

The Abilene Cooper alum leads the nation in the 400 meter dash event. In addition to his personal record in the 400, he also had a PR in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 54.21 to finish second in the field. He also aided the 4×400 meter relay team to a win with a time of 3:17.27.

For his efforts, Sloan was named the men’s most outstanding track athlete and a first team all-conference selection at the ASC meet. He’s also won ASC Track Athlete of the Week four times this season.

According to available records, McMurry has not had a USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week during the outdoor season since at least 2015.

