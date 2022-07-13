RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its Distinguished Scholar-Athlete teams Wednesday, honoring 15 scholar-athletes from McMurry University in 2021-2022.

Within those names is senior Kelby Tidwell, who became just the third person in McMurry history to earn the ASC Women’s Track Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team.

From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and three affiliate members select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport.

Tidwell is just the seventh scholar-athlete in McMurry history to earn the league-wide award, joining Carla Lewis (women’s cross country in 2007), Brent Voorhees (baseball in 2008), Molly Fuston (women’s track in 2008) Ken Wheeler (men’s cross country in 2009), Derek Gainey (men’s track in 2017) and Shantel Thomas (women’s track in 2017).