McMurry’s Leal secures back-to-back ASC Player of the Week awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the second week in a row and for the third time this year, sophomore libero Adile Leal has been named the American Southwest Conference Volleyball West Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the ASC office on Tuesday.

Leal had a noteworthy four game stretch this past week, leading McMurry to a 3-1 record with two 3-0 sweeps of Howard Payne in Brownwood last Tuesday and a 3-0, 1-3 split with No. 4 Mary Hardin-Baylor this past Saturday at home.

The sophomore matched a career high and set a new season-high with 26 digs against UMHB, while totaling 75 digs for the week. The 75 digs mark the most for Leal over any four-game stretch this season.

Additionally, the McMurry libero added three service aces and 15 assists on the week, including five in each game against the Lady Cru. She also had four attacks without an error and a .444 hitting percentage for the week.

For the season, Leal is tied for second in the ASC with 5.13 digs per set and ranks second for total digs with 241. She’s played in all 47 sets for the War Hawks this season.

This is the fourth player of the week accolade for McMurry Volleyball this season – three from Leal and one from senior Kianni Mitchell.

McMurry will hit the road for its next matchup, facing Sul Ross State in Alpine, Texas in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

For all the latest information, visit mcmurrysports.com or follow McMurry University Athletics on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.