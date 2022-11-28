An historic display of long-range shooting sent McMurry University junior guard C.J. LeBlanc (Dallas, Texas) to American Southwest Conference Co-Player of the Week honors Monday, Nov. 28.

LeBlanc, receiving his second career weekly league recognition, knocked down 11 three-point baskets as part of a 44-point effort at Southwestern University Nov. 26.

His single-game numbers included tying for the second-most points in a contest and setting new single-game made and attempted (18) three-point records.

During a two-game span against the Tigers and No. 18-ranked D3Hoops.com Trinity University, LeBlanc scored 66 points for a stratospheric 33 points per game average.

He also averaged three rebounds, two-and-a-half steals and two assists per outing.