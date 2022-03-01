RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released its weekly softball awards on Tuesday, announcing McMurry junior Jenna Lewis as the league’s Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Lewis was one out away from a no-hitter Monday against University of the Ozarks, but instead settled for the one-hit complete game shutout in a 1-0 victory. Lewis dominated the circle with a season-high 13 strikeouts and allowed just four baserunners over 7.0 innings.

The Hearne, Texas native collects her second award this season, first winning it last month after a complete game shutout of Trinity Texas in her McMurry debut. The McMurry Softball program has now won 10 ASC Pitcher of the Week awards over its young five-year history.

Lewis and the War Hawks return home Friday, March 4 after a long road stretch, hosting LeTourneau to open a three-game series. The series starts with a doubleheader at 4 p.m. at Edwards Field.