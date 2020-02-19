McMurry’s Lowrance is the ASC Men’s Golfer of the Week

McMurry senior Brendon Lowrance (Mansfield, Texas) is the ASC Men’s Golfer of the Week.

Lowrance tied the school record with a low round of 66 (-6) at the Camp Bowie Intercollegiate. In that round, Lowrance recorded five birdies, an eagle and only one bogey.

He shot a two-under 70 in round one to finish third with an eight-under 136.

He also won his semifinal match against Texas Lutheran 1-up in the semifinals of match play and helped the War Hawks to a second place finish.

This is Lowrance’s third Player of the Week of the series.

