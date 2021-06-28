McMurry’s Lowrance, Roye named to PING All-Region team

NORMAN, Okla. – The Golf Coaches Association of American (GCAA) announced its PING All-Region teams over the weekend, listing seniors Brendon Lowrance and Lane Roye from McMurry University as honorees in the West.

Fifteen players from the West region were selected, including five from the American Southwest Conference. McMurry, Williamette and Trinity (TX) were the only schools to place multiple scholar-athletes on the team.

Lowrance led the ASC this season with a 72.9 stroke average, earning first team all-conference honors. He won one event with three top five finishes.

Roye was the ASC Golfer of the Year, averaging 73.1 strokes. He won two events and qualified for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in Wheeling, West Virginia, where he finished T-48.

Lowrance and Roye both earned all-region honors in 2020 and later went on to secure Division III PING All-American Honors the following week. Lowrance is currently the only two-time Division III PING All-American in program history, while Roye became the fifth player in program history to do it as an NCAA member.

Roye and Lowrance were the co-medalists at the D3 San Antonio Shootout at TPC San Antonio, with both carding 221 (+5) for the tournament. The duo helped McMurry to a second place overall finish, besting seven of the nation’s top 25 teams in NCAA Division III.

Both Lowrance and Roye graduated this past May after successful careers.