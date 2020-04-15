McMurry’s Lowrance, Roye named to PING All-Region team

NORMAN, Okla. – Senior men’s golfers Brendon Lowrance and Lane Roye were both named to the Division III PING All-West Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America, it was announced Wednesday.

They are two of a total of 96 players across six regions – Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South, Great Lakes, Central, and West – to earn all-region honors for 2020.

This is the second consecutive year Lowrance has earned the honor, while it is the first for Roye.

“Brendon and Lane had a great year and are the backbone of our team!” exclaimed Head Coach Jay Rees.

“I’m so proud of their development, they have continued to get better every year. This recognition is a tribute to their commitment to getting better every day.”

Lowrance and Roye finished with near identical scoring averages to lead the War Hawks, with Roye averaging 72.41 strokes per round and Lowrance 72.47 strokes in 17 rounds. Roye’s average led the American Southwest Conference, and both broke the previous season average record of 72.9 in 2006-07 by McMurry Hall of Honor inductee Rode McElreath.

Additionally, Lowrance earned medalist honors at the BSN Sports Dataw Invitational to go with four top five finishes. Roye placed in the top five twice, and both earned six top 10s in seven events.

Lowrance tied the McM program record with a low round of 66 (-6) at the Camp Bowie Intercollegiate, while Roye carded a low round of 69 (-2) at the John Bohmann Memorial Invitational in the fall.

The duo helped lead McMurry to three wins on the shortened season, including a record 31-stroke win at the BSN Sports Dataw Invitational. The team average of 292.24 strokes per round bested the record of 294.06, set last season.

Three others from the ASC were also honored.