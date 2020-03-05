McMurry’s Lowrance tabbed as ASC Men’s Golfer of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior Brendon Lowrance has been named the American Southwest Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week for the second time in three weeks, it was announced Wednesday by the league office.

Lowrance helped lead McMurry to a second place finish at the SCAC Preview by tying for sixth. He carded a one-under 71 in round one before finishing his tournament with a four-over 76 to total a three-over 147.

He tallied one eagle and 21 pars while shooting even par on par-3s and one under on par-5s.

This is the fourth career Golfer of the Week award for Lowrance.

McMurry returns to the course March 9-10 for the Dataw Island Invitational at Dataw Island Golf Club in South Carolina.