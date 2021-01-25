McMurry’s Maldonado, Chacon sweep ASC Runner of the Week awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – Freshmen cross country runners Abram Maldonado and Jazmin Chacon were named American Southwest Conference Runners of the Week by the league office on Monday afternoon.

The duo represented McMurry at the UST Celt Invite in Tomball, Texas, as the men’s cross country team won the event and women’s cross country finished second.

Maldonado paced the War Hawks with a fifth place finish, recording a time of 23:13.9 in his collegiate debut.

On the women’s side, Chacon finished with a time of 20:32.8 to place second in a field of 25 runners. Along with her twin sister, Janeth Chacon, the War Hawks took two of the top three spots en route to a second place team finish.

Maldonado and Chacon are each first time winners of the award. Today also marks the first week the Runner of the Week honor has been awarded this season.

McMurry Cross Country will be back in action on Saturday morning at the Concordia University Invitational, which will be hosted at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Texas.