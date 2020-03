McMurry senior Carlos Martinez (Monterrey, Mexico) is the ASC West Division Men’s Player of the Week.

Martinez was 2-0 at No. 1 singles and 3-0 at No. 1 doubles, teaming with Chase Daniell for the War Hawks.

He defeated UT Dallas 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 and Aquinas 6-2, 6-2 in singles.

In doubles Martinez won 8-7 (9-7) against UTD, 8-1 versus Curry and 6-1 against Aquinas.

This is his second Player of the Week of the season and fourth of his career.