McMurry’s Martinez earns second straight ASC West Player of the Week honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – For a second time this season, senior Carlos Martinez was named American Southwest Conference West Division’s Men’s Tennis Player of the Week by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.

Martinez remained undefeated in doubles play with teammate Chase Daniell this past week.

Against UT Dallas, the duo posted an 8-6 mark against Ashwin Vaithianathan and John Edwards in No. 1 doubles. The pair is currently ranked No. 1 amongst all ASC doubles teams with a 7-0 overall record.

Martinez also claimed a win in No. 1 singles over UT Dallas by a score of 6-3, 4-1, retired.

This award marks the sixth career Player of the Week honor for Martinez.

McMurry will host Saint Mary’s University (TX) on March 20 at the Seidel-Swagerty Tennis Center for its next court appearance. First serve against the Rattlers is set for 8:30 a.m.