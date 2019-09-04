Live Now
McMurry’s McGowan earns ASC honor

McMurry senior right side Justice McGowan (Waco, Texas) is the ASC West Division Offensive Player of the Week.

He was named to the All-Tournament Team at the TLU Bulldog Challenge as she helped the War Hawks to a 4-0 record by hitting .521 and averaging 3.21 kills per set.

In a four-set win against Schreiner, she posted 16 kills with four blocks, then hit .625 with 10 kills in a sweep over St. Joseph’s-Long Island.

McGowan added 10 more kills and hit .615 in a sweep against Jarvis Christian and finished the weekend with nine kills against the host Bulldogs.

This is McGowan’s sixth career Player of the Week award.

