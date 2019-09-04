McMurry’s McGowan earns ASC honor

McMurry senior right side Justice McGowan (Waco, Texas) is the ASC West Division Offensive Player of the Week.

He was named to the All-Tournament Team at the TLU Bulldog Challenge as she helped the War Hawks to a 4-0 record by hitting .521 and averaging 3.21 kills per set.

In a four-set win against Schreiner, she posted 16 kills with four blocks, then hit .625 with 10 kills in a sweep over St. Joseph’s-Long Island.

McGowan added 10 more kills and hit .615 in a sweep against Jarvis Christian and finished the weekend with nine kills against the host Bulldogs.

This is McGowan’s sixth career Player of the Week award.