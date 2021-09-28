McMurry’s Mendoza, Torrence earn D3football.com Team of the Week honors

ABILENE, Texas – On Tuesday, juniors Jared Mendoza and Brenden Torrence were named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, for games played on Sept. 24-25.

Mendoza was named the nation’s top kicker of the week by D3football.com after accounting for 15 points in a 41-31 win over Southwestern on Saturday at Wilford Moore Stadium. Mendoza went 4-5 on field goal attempts – including a career long from 47 yards. Prior to that kick, he made one from 32 that was nullified by an offensive penalty.

The Fort Worth native also had kicks from 40, 38 and 21 yards while also going 3-3 on PATs. To boot, he put five of his eight kickoffs in the end zone, while two of the other three were designed for return. Also, one of his kicks died right at the goal line, forcing Southwestern to pick it up and run out of bounds at its own two yard line.

Mendoza’s four field goals broke the McMurry school record for most in a game, previously set at three by four different kickers. The most recent kicker to have three field goals for McMurry was Mark Oberholtzer in 1996. Oberholtzer also holds the record for most field goals in a season with nine. Mendoza already has six field goals with six games remaining.

Mendoza also fell one shy of the American Southwest Conference record of five by Texas Lutheran’s Allen Cain – both set in 2011 and 2012.

Meanwhile on defense, Torrence had a strong performance from the “joker” position. The defensive hybrid made six tackles, five solo, with one sack and one interception in the second half. His sack came on a long third down play, following Xavier Gayle’s 17-yard sack to turn a Southwestern red zone opportunity into a punt.

Torrence’s interception – his second of the season – ended a Southwestern drive that included eight plays, a third down conversion and long conversion with a fake punt on 4th and 11. Two plays after the fake punt, Torrence drifted back into coverage and picked one off.

For the season, San Diego, Calif. native is tied for third on the team in total tackles with 14, tied for second in solo tackles with nine and leads the team with two picks.

Both Mendoza and Torrence are first time D3football.com honorees. The last player to earn a mention was junior defensive tackle Devin Nixon last Spring.

This is the 23rd season that D3football.com has selected the Team of the Week, which honors the top player nationally at each position weekly.

McMurry returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 2 across town at No. 7/9 Hardin-Simmons in the Wilford Moore Trophy game. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Shelton Stadium.