PUERTO RICO – McMurry University sophomore Christian Morales earned a valuable opportunity to compete on a national stage this week, as he will compete in the men’s javelin at the FAPUR National Championship (Campeonato Nacional FAPUR 2022) in Puerto Rico.

FAPUR – which stands for Puerto Rican Athletics Federation – is the governing body for athletics in Puerto Rico. Morales is one of two athletes who will represent FAPUR in the men’s javelin at the meet. The meet will be hosted at UAGM / Basilio Rodriguez Track and runs from June 3-5.

“This is one of the biggest opportunities I’ve ever had in my life,” said Morales. “As a young kid, I always dreamed of competing in a sport at a high level and this opportunity feels like a great reward for all the work I have put into that dream.”

Morales came to McMurry by way of Azle High School in 2019 as a football player, but has found a home with track and field. Though his hometown is Springtown, Texas, Morales proudly represents his Puerto Rican heritage.

“McMurry has blessed me with so many opportunities that have had a great impact on my life, so getting to represent this great school is an honor to me,” Morales said. “Being Puerto Rican comes with a lot of pride to me. The culture I gained from my Puerto Rican roots is exactly why I carry myself to be the best person I can be by doing things the right way, even when no one is watching.

At the American Southwest Conference Championships, Morales finished second place in the men’s javelin with a throw of 52.81 meters. For that effort, he earned second team all-conference honors.

One week after the ASC Championships, Morales competed in the WT Last Chance Meet in Canyon, Texas and set a new personal record of 55.87m to rank among the Top 40 in NCAA Division III.

“I am very proud of Christian and how hard he has worked to be able to have this opportunity,” said McMurry throws coach Cody Brotherton. “It is impressive that he met the qualifying standard for the Puerto Rican national meet after only throwing javelin for three months. Also, I am excited that this celebrates two things I love about McMurry – our diversity and track and field! This adds another exciting chapter to our track and field legacy.”

Morales owns the eighth-best high mark in the Campeonato Nacional FAPUR 2022 meet javelin field. Sixteen outhers qualified for the event.