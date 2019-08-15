McMurry’s Neal named to Texas Football’s 40 Under 40 list

ABILENE, Texas – A new era of McMurry University Football kicks off in less than a month, as first year head coach Jordan Neal has been featured in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine on the Texas 40 Under 40 list this preseason.

Neal, an Abilene native and former Cooper High School and Hardin-Simmons University standout, is one of three collegiate head coaches under 40 years old from the state of Texas featured on the list.

The article states, “Neal returns to his hometown of Abilene to rebuild the War Hawks after helping to lead a newly revived Hendrix College program to a top-five ranking in total offense – out of 242 Division III teams – in two of the last three seasons. His upside is as high as anyone on the list.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football publication is released annually each preseason and covers over 1,400 programs on the high school and collegiate levels, as well as the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. The 2019 edition marks the 60th yearly release.

Neal joins a prominent group of young coaches on the list such as Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris, Texas State head coach Jake Spavital, SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and Texas A&M assistant Joe Jon Finley, among others.

The Jordan Neal Era of McM Football begins Sept. 5 as the War Hawks travel to San Antonio to face Trinity University. Fall camp begins Thursday, August 15.