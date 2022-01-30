PITTSBURG, Kan. – McMurry University Track & Field made its 2022 indoor debut on Saturday, ascending up the conference and national rankings with strong results at the Wendy’s Pittsburg State Invitational in Pittsburg, Kansas.

A new school record was set by sophomore Janeth Chacon in the women’s indoor 3,000 meter run, as she finished with a time of 11:00.83. The previous school record was set by Tiffany Cox in 2019 at 11:16.20.

The War Hawks also had two men finish with marks in the national Top 10, including junior Jayden Sloan in the 400 meter dash and freshman DonTre Sinegal in the men’s long jump. Based on current records, the men occupy six of the top event rankings in the American Southwest Conference through one meet, while the women lead in five events.

McMurry competed alongside 23 other schools – mainly from the NCAA Division I and II levels. The meet was hosted by D-II member Pittsburg State at the Robert W. Plaster Center. McMurry’s nearby neighbor, Abilene Christian University, was also in the meet.

Track Highlights:

Janeth Chacon finished 21st of 35 runners in the women’s 3K as the only NCAA Division III competitor, edging ACU’s Ariana Trevino by three seconds with her record-breaking 11:00.83 time.

Janeth’s sister, Jazmin Chacon, had similar results in the women’s one mile, finishing with a time of 5:33.42 to place 19th of 33 runners as the only D-III runner in the event. It was Chacon’s first time running the mile as a collegiate athlete.

Jayden Sloan – a junior sprinter – ran the 200, 400 and 4×400 relay in his 2022 debut, ranking ninth nationally with his 400 time of 49.84. He finished 11th overall in a field of 45 runners from all levels. He now leads the ASC in both the 200 and 400.

Abram Maldonado – who mostly ran the 800 and 1,500 as a freshman – moved up to the mile and excelled with a conference-leading time of 4:30.62. He finished 28th of 54 runners in a field of mainly D-I and D-II competitors.

Najwa Campbell started her sophomore season running the 60 meter hurdles and the 200, posting a time of 9.62 in her first-ever 60H. That time now leads the ASC. She also ran a 27.91 in her first 200 since April – just over three-tenths of a second slower than her outdoor midseason PR.

Fellow sophomore Breauna Conner moved up the ASC leaderboard with a time of 1:04.13 in the women’s 400, which ranks atop the conference.

Dazhaun Walton entered the 60 and 200 meter dashes to open his sophomore campaign, setting a new 60 PR at 7.10. Walton – who competed in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championship 200 – had a season-opening time of 22.84.

Freshmen Katelyn Hernandez and Jacee Dinkins competed in the women’s 600 yard run and finished nearly identical times of 1:38.52 and 1:39.25, respectively.

Making his collegiate track debut, freshman Marcos Tellez led a group of three McMurry runners in the men’s 3K with a time of 9:20.33.



Field Highlights:

DonTre Sinegal, also a member of McM’s football team, made a big splash in his collegiate field debut with a mark of 7.15 in the long jump. This mark leads the conference and ranks 10th nationally. He was also one of five to hit the 7.12m provisional mark out of 23 finishers. Multi-eventer Justin DeLeon joined him in the event at 6.08m.

Freshman Reagan Owen made a strong college debut in throws, hitting marks of 14.17m in the men’s weight throw and 11.00m in the shot put. His weight throw mark leads the conference.

Junior Ellie Ryan led McMurry in both the shot put and weight throw events with respective marks of 10.22m and 12.13m.

Nandhi Brown had a mark of 4.68m in the women’s long jump, while also timing out at 9.85 in the 60 meter hurdles.

Rylan Rogers opened the season in the pole vault, clearing 4.16 meters on his second try.

Vern Angton III began his sophomore season with the shot put, recording a mark of 11.74m.

Up Next:

The War Hawks continue their Kansas indoor tour next Friday, Feb. 4 with a two-day meet at the Herm Wilson Invitational. The meet will be hosted by Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan.