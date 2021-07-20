McMurry’s Rexi Parcells announces fall cross country schedule

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University head cross country coach Rexi Parcells announced the 2021 men’s and women’s cross country schedule on Tuesday.

The season is set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the LeTourneau Nicole Leman Invitational in Longview, Texas.

Currently, there are five regular season meets on the schedule. The first four are away meets, while the regular season finale will be McMurry’s Bill Libby Invitational on Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 16. The venue for this year’s home meet has not been determined.

“I am excited for this schedule and for the competition our athletes will get to experience this season,” said Parcells. “We have several strong returners as well as several talented freshmen that have the ability to contribute to our success this year.”

Following the LeTourneau meet, the War Hawks will head to Joplin, Mo. for the Missouri Southern Stampede on Sept. 18. The next race will take place the following Friday night in Pflugerville, Texas at the Concordia Classic. The women run at 7:45 p.m. and the men follow at 8:30 p.m.

Prior to McMurry’s Homecoming, the War Hawks will enter the annual Chile Pepper Festival meet hosted by the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. That meet is set for Oct. 2.

The American Southwest Conference Championships is set for Oct. 30 in Clarksville, Ark. This year’s site host is the University of the Ozarks.

NCAA Regionals and Nationals are scheduled for Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

McMurry’s women’s team had three second place finishes during the regular season and a third place finish at the conference meet last season. Upcoming sophomores Janeth Chacon and Jazmin Chacon finished second and third, respectively, at the conference meet to land first team all-conference honors. Janeth was also the ASC Freshman of the Year.

On the other side, the men’s team won two meets last season and had a pair of second team all-conference selections in upcoming sophomore Ethan Turner and upcoming junior John Zuniga Jr. The men finished fourth at the ASC meet with a roster of freshmen and sophomores.

Times and dates are subject to change throughout the season. For all the latest updates, visit www.mcmurrysports.com and click on the men’s and women’s cross country tabs.