McMurry’s Reyna, Mathews earn postseason conference honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released its postseason awards for women’s basketball on Monday, announcing the post duo of senior Skyler Reyna and freshman Destiny Mathews as honorees from McMurry University.

Reyna, a San Antonio native, wraps up her collegiate career with four straight seasons of all-conference honors. This postseason, she landed a spot on the West Division Second Team. Reyna is one of three players in the ASC this season with the distinction of all-conference in all four seasons.

Reyna ends her career as McMurry’s third all-time leading scorer at 1,449 points and second all-time leading rebounder at 939 rebounds. She also completes her historic career with 45 double-doubles, including 10 this season.

This season, Reyna finished as the ASC’s fourth-leading scorer at 16.9 points per game, while leading the ASC with 9.9 rebounds per contest. For most of the season, Reyna was the only player in the conference to average a double-double at just over 10.0 RPG.

Adding to her accolades, Reyna was named the most efficient Division III women’s basketball player in the state of Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball magazine.

Mathews backed up Reyna as another key contributor for the War Hawks, earning a spot on the ASC all-freshman team and garnering an all-conference honorable mention in the West Division. The Palestine, Texas native averaged 25.2 minutes a game, the most among McM freshmen and tied for second on the team with senior Sarah Doherty.

Mathews averaged 13.1 PPG and 8.2 RPG to help the War Hawks, ranking third in conference rebounding and 12th in conference scoring.