McMurry’s Reyna tabbed ASC West Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the fourth time in her career, senior forward Skyler Reyna has been named the American Southwest Conference Player of the Week for the West Division, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

The McMurry Women’s Basketball standout had 24 points and 16 rebounds for her first double-double of the season against Nebraska Wesleyan this past Saturday, as the War Hawks fell 79-71 in the final minute of a tight battle in Lincoln, Neb.

The weekly honor is Reyna’s fourth of her career and first this season.

“Skyler put the team on her back on Saturday like any other senior would,” said McMurry head coach Brittany Densman-Roes. “She is playing with determination and relentlessness early and I love it. She is leaving everything on the court right now, and we need that with such a young team.

“I think she is doing a great job leading our team and we are playing off the momentum she is giving us. I’m expecting a great year for Skyler.”

The senior has now had nine double-doubles in the last 12 games, dating back to last season.

Reyna was a key component in McMurry’s 58-37 rebounding advantage against the Prairie Wolves. Of her 16 rebounds, nine came on the offensive end, contributing to many of McMurry’s 22 second chance points.

From the field, Reyna shot 9-21 for a 42.8 field goal percentage and added a 6-8 showing from the charity stripe. The game saw 20 lead changes and a dozen ties, with neither team ever leading by double-digits.

Up next for Reyna and the War Hawks is a two-game road swing at Texas Lutheran and Schreiner on Nov. 22-23.