McMurry’s Santoya, Cozma named to SCAC All-Sportsmanship Team

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its 13th annual All-Sportsmanship teams this week, naming McMurry University swimmers Kaitlynn Cozma and Alfonso Santoya to the list this season.

Santoya, a true freshman by way of Miami, Florida, made his mark as a rookie with a first place showing in the 200 freestyle at the Austin College Double Dual, while also setting a 500 free personal best at the SCAC Championships this season. Santoya has a 3.74 GPA and is involved with McMurry’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

Cozma was the lone senior in the McMurry Swimming program, graduating this past May. She swam a season-best time in the 200 free at the SCAC Championships and was part of eight total relays. Cozma is a multi-time SCAC Academic Honor Roll selection and finished with a 3.50 career GPA.
A total of 144 student-athletes were selected to the 2020-21 squad in the league’s 19 sponsored sports.
Since the inaugural All-Sportsmanship teams were honored in the fall of 2008, the SCAC has recognized over 1,945 student-athletes who each, in his or her own way, has displayed the league’s core belief in the value of honorable conduct.

