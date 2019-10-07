McMurry’s Sikora earns offensive honor from ASC

RICHARDSON, Texas – Helping her team to two shutouts this past weekend, McMurry University Women’s Soccer sophomore midfielder Meriah Sikora was honored Monday by the American Southwest Conference as the Women’s Soccer Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Sikora helped lead the War Hawks defense to a pair of shutouts last weekend in road wins at LeTourneau University and East Texas Baptist University. In both games, the War Hawks defense held the opponent to just four shots on goal.

The shutouts are the sixth and the seventh of the season for the McM defense.

Additionally, Sikora scored her first career goal, the game-winner in the first half against ETBU.

This is the first career Player of the Week award for Sikora.

McMurry returns home this week to host UT Dallas Thursday at 5 p.m. and University of the Ozarks Saturday at 1 p.m.