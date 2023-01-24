RICHARDSON, TEXAS – McMurry University picked up its second and third American Southwest Conference weekly awards of the Jan. 16-22 period with the release of the track and field accolades Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Sophomore jumps specialist DonTre Sinegal (Benbrook, Texas) and junior Abram Maldonado (Weslaco, Texas) were the ASC’s men’s field and track Athletes of the Week.

Sinegal posted a 47’ 11.75” mark in the triple jump at the Washburn University of Kansas Rust Buster on Jan. 21, which was good for the fifth-best length on the current Track and Field Results Reporting System. He trailed only Lincoln University’s Malik Drummond on the event for second out of 23 jumpers. His effort is first in the conference and region, and three of his six attempts would be fifth, 12th, and 18th nationally.

Maldonado set a new school record in the 3000 meters with a time of 8:55.74 to place 28th out of 75 competitors at Washburn University. The previous record stood since 2008. His 3000 meters time leads NCAA Division III West Region and the ASC. Maldonado also secured a top-15 finish in the 600 yards with a 1:16.72 time.