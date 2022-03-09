The NCAA Division III Indoor Track Meet is coming up this weekend, and a freshman is representing McMurry at the meet.

Dontre Sinegal is headed to Winston-Salem to compete for the War Hawks in the long jump.

Sinegal’s qualifying jump of 7.15 meters makes him the 16th ranked jumper at the indoor championships.

The two sport athlete credits his coaches and his teammates for his success.

Sinegal said, “I’ve been working very hard with Wayne coming out here, he’s volunteering, so that’s a big role for him to come out here and help us, especially us jumpers. We work hard every day and train and train and train. Coming to Abilene and McMurry, I’ve met so many people through football, football, all the people at football are great people. Then coming over to track, it’s the same mindset and mentality that everybody have, they just wanna win,win, win and work hard.”

Sinegal is trying to become the first to win a national championship in the long jump.