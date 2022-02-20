LUBBOCK, Texas – McMurry University Track & Field had two records fall at its final indoor meet of the regular season Friday – the Jarvis Scott Open hosted in Lubbock by Texas Tech University.

Junior Jayden Sloan became the first runner in school history to finish the 200 meter dash in under 22 seconds, finishing with a time of 21.91 to set a new school record. Recent Hall of Honor inductee and national champion Hann Ollison previously held the record at the same location – running a 22.04 in 2008.

For the third meet in a row, one of the Chacon sisters set a school record. Jazmin Chacon, who set the new 3K record last week in Kansas, shattered the indoor mile record on Friday with a time of 5:22.04. The previous record was set in 2007 by Samantha Burgess at 5:23.50 in Ames, Iowa.

In total, McMurry have over 30 athletes in action on Friday. Twenty six new personal records or benchmarks were set at the meet.

RESULTS

Field Highlights:

DonTre Sinegal competed in the long jump and exceeded last week’s mark by 0.20 meters at 6.78m. He remains nationally ranked 12th and second in the region at 7.15m. Jermond Lovely finished with a mark of 6.49 in the long jump.

Junior Ellie Ryan set a new personal record in the weight throw with a mark of 12.99m – nearly hitting 13 meters for the first time in her collegiate career. She ranks fourth in the region.

Sutton Welch and Reagan Owen both set personal records in the weight throw this weekend and rank in the region’s Top 10. Welch threw a mark of 14.65m to rank fifth regionally, while Owen tossed a 14.32m mark to rank eighth.

Track Highlights:

Jayden Sloan ranks 36th nationally and atop the West region with his converted time of 22.38. In the race, he finished eighth out of 54 runners. He edged out Hardin-Simmons runner Parnelle Shands, who finished 10th at 22.13. Sloan’s teammate, Caleb Kwiatkowski finished at 22.75.

Jazmin Chacon moved into 10th regionally with her converted mile time of 5:21.45, while her sister Janeth Chacon moved up to 16th at 5:33.20. Katelyn Hernandez, Trinity Martinez, Jacee Dinkins and Aubrie Brannon also had regionally ranked mile times.

Najwa Campbell ran a personal best time of 9.26 in the 60 meter hurdles prelims and went on to finished seventh in the finals. She ranks third in the region. Teammate Nandhi Brown also ranks in the regional Top 10 with her time of 9.56.

Abram Maldonado ran his 800 in under two minutes, finishing at 1:59.36 for seventh place in a field of 30. His converted time ranks ninth in the region. He, along with Gabriel Sanchez and John Zuniga Jr., also posted regionally ranked mile times this weekend.

Multi-event athletes Justin DeLeon and Rylan Rogers both set PRs in the 60 meter hurdles, with DeLeon running an 8.78 and Rogers a 9.40. DeLeon is sixth in the region.

Fellow multi-eventer Kelby Tidwell set a new personal record in the 60 meter dash at 8.29.

Sophomore Breauna Conner led McMurry in the 200 meter dash, running the 17th best time in the region with a time of 27.33. Isabella Sanchez is also ranked regionally at 28.15.

The women’s 4×400 set a new season high of 4:20.54 – ranking fourth in the region.

Up Next:

The outdoor season begins next Saturday, Feb. 26 in Abilene at the HSU Invitational hosted by Hardin-Simmons.