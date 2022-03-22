RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry Track & Field won three of the four Athlete of the Week awards from the American Southwest Conference on Tuesday, following a successful weekend at the Wes Kittley Invitational hosted by Abilene Christian last week.

Senior Kelby Tidwell won ASC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the first time in her career after a strong performance in the women’s heptathlon and pole vault. She scored 3730 in her first career heptathlon – leading all of NCAA Division III – while clearing 3.20 meters for a near-personal record in the pole vault. She ranks 13th nationally in the event so far.

Last season, Tidwell was named the ASC’s Most Valuable Performer with 35 points over seven events, including a conference championship in the pole vault. This season, she adds her first weekly award.

On the men’s side, McMurry swept both the track and field awards.

Junior Jayden Sloan was named the men’s track award winner this week, marking his third award this season and the seventh award of his career. The Abilene native ran the nation’s second-fastest time in the 200 meter dash at 21.43 seconds. This time would have won last year’s ASC championship.

Sloan was also part of the 4×100 relay team that posted a time of 41.90 seconds and was in the 4×400 relay that ran a time of 3:24.33.

Sophomore Rylan Rogers won the men’s field athlete of the week for the third time in his career, winning the men’s decathlon at ACU last Friday. Rogers currently leads D3 with 5545 points in the decathlon, placing first in all three throwing events and second in the high jump, pole vault and 400 meter run.

Rogers, a second-team all-conference selection last season, currently has the fourth best pole vault, fifth best discus, eighth best javelin and 10th best 110 hurdle time in the ASC.

The War Hawks have two potential meets on the schedule for this week, including the Texas Relays and the Texas State Invitational. This week’s schedule is subject to change, including the addition and subtraction of meets.