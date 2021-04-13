McMurry’s Sloan wins Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for fourth time

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced sophomore Jayden Sloan as this week’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Sloan has now earned the award four times, including each of the last three weeks.

The former Cooper High School standout was part of the fastest NCAA Division III 4×400 meter relay team in the country as the War Hawks placed fourth at the UIW Invitational in 3:15.13. This beats their previous nation-leading time by nearly a second.

Sloan also set a personal record in the men’s 200 meter dash with a time of 21.67, ranking seventh in the country and atop the conference. He finished ninth at the meet in a field of 64 athletes, including members of NCAA Division I and II programs.

Sloan and the War Hawks will compete in their lone home meet of the season, the War Hawks Classic, on April 17 at Wilford Moore Stadium.