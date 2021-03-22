McMurry’s Stotts earns ASC Pitcher of the Week award

McMurry sophomore left-hander Kinleigh Stotts (Covington, Texas) is the West Division Pitcher of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.

Stotts went 2-0 with a 0.58 ERA and nine in three appearances and 12.1 innings.

She earned the win in a 3-2, 11-inning victory against Schreiner, striking out five and allowing just an unearned run in five frames of relief.

Stotts added another win in relief in an 8-4 victory at LeTourneau, striking out three and allowing a hit and a walk over 3.1 scoreless innings.

