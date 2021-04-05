McMurry’s Stotts, McClellan sweep ASC West Softball awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – Sophomore pitcher Kinleigh Stotts and senior outfielder Ashley McClellan took home the American Southwest Conference West Division Pitcher and Player of the Week awards following a series sweep of Howard Payne University, the league office announced Monday.

This week marks the first time in the program’s four-year history that McMurry has won both Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week in the same week.

Stotts has now won the award three straight times and has tied former player and current coach Hope Schoeneman for the most weekly awards won by a single player in program history. Stotts pitched in all three games last weekend, picking up a win and two saves.

For the series, Stotts pitched 11.0 innings with just one run and three hits allowed for a 0.63 ERA. She did not walk anyone all weekend and struck out eight. Of her 11.0 innings, 7.0 came in a complete game 7-1 victory and the other 4.0 came in two scoreless and hitless relief outings.

McClellan – a two-time all-conference honorable mention for McMurry – is a first time Player of the Week winner.

The senior batted 9-for-14 this weekend with nine singles, leading the team to its first conference sweep of the season in Brownwood. Batting leadoff in the series opener, McClellan went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, breaking her own school record for runs and tying her own school record for hits in a game. She finished with seven runs scored on the week.

As a result, McClellan’s batting average improved from .250 to .360 over the three-game stretch.

Stotts, McClellan and the War Hawks return home this weekend for a three-game set against Concordia Texas on April 9-10. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 3 p.m. and Saturday’s finale is set for noon.