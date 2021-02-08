McMurry’s Strickland earns ASC West Defensive Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – Freshman defensive end Colton Strickland has been announced as the American Southwest Conference West Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

In his first collegiate game last Saturday, Strickland made his presence felt with a team-high eight tackles, five solo, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks en route to a 17-14 win over Sul Ross State at home.

The former Hawley High School standout also had 2.5 quarterback hurries.

Not only did Strickland lead McMurry statistically, but he did so in key moments, including a solo sack on a 4th & 4 play, an assisted sack that resulted in a nine-yard loss and a QB hurry on the final play of the game, hindering a deep pass attempt as the buzzer sounded.

Prior to Strickland, Kevin Hurley Jr. was the last McMurry player to win an ASC Football player of the week award, doing so on Sept. 23, 2018. Strickland is also the first McMurry defensive player to win the award since defensive back Jordan Washington in 2016.

Strickland and the War Hawks now turn their attention to this weekend’s showdown at Texas Lutheran University on Feb. 13. Saturday’s game is a battle for the top spot in the West Division standings with both teams owning a 1-0 record.

Kickoff from Seguin, Texas is set for 6 p.m.