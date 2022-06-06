RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced 22 graduating scholar-athletes from its 11 member institutions as Medal of Honor recipients Monday, including McMurry’s Kelby Tidwell and Christian Bryant on the list.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) at each conference member institution.

McMurry Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. Robert Wallace presented Tidwell of track & field and Bryant of men’s soccer with their medals at the 2022 Wally Awards on May 8, 2022 inside Kimbrell Arena.

Tidwell graduated from the University Honors Program this spring (Summa Cum Laude) with a 3.97 career GPA. She served as McMurry’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President and as a four-year member of SAAC. She also graduated with honors from the department of mathematics, department of education and Kappa Delta Epsilon.

The Post, Texas native was equally excellent in athletics, leading McMurry to back-to-back women’s track & field conference championships as the ASC’s High Point Athlete. She set the meet record in the women’s heptathlon and won back-to-back championships in the women’s pole vault. Tidwell represented the War Hawks at the NCAA Division III championships as a women’s pole vault qualifier.

At the 2022 Wally Awards, Tidwell collected three awards – the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the Bev Ball Award (top overall female athlete) and the Women’s Track & Field War Hawk of the Year.

Bryant is also a Spring 2022 graduate (Summa Cum Laude) and finished with Latin honors and a 3.86 career GPA. He was named McMurry’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year as the male senior with the highest GPA. Bryant earned academic all-conference every year he was eligible.

According to McMurry head coach Marquis Muse, the defender from Midland, Texas, served as a valuable leader for a young men’s soccer program. Bryant played in 13 games with 11 starts and nine wire-to-wire games where he never subbed out. One of his best performances came in a 1-0 shutout of Schreiner.

Bryant also spent his final two years with the McMurry Esports program as a key starter on the Rocket League team.

Recipients of the 2021-22 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.

ASC 2021-22 Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor Award Recipients

Member Scholar-Athlete Major(s) Sport(s) Hometown Belhaven Matthew Ridden Public Relations Tennis Gladstone, Australia Grace Eidson Mathematics Volleyball Gainesville, Ga. Concordia Texas Victor Gomez Business Administration Soccer Austin, Texas Makaela Lauritsen Business Administration Golf Lakeway, Texas East Texas Baptist Rangel Miller Kinesiology-Wellness Management Track & Field/Cross Country Shreveport, La. Grace Stephens Biology (Human Biology) Basketball/Track & Field Keene, Texas Hardin-Simmons Cale Nanny Education Football Argyle, Texas Mason McCord Marketing Softball Greenville, Texas Howard Payne Trevor Fletcher Criminal Justice Baseball Discovery Bay, Calif. Delaney Castor History/Education Soccer Irving, Texas LeTourneau Andrew Eberhardt Biomedical Engineering Basketball Pearland, Texas Jade Merrell Kinesiology (Exercise Science) Softball McKinney, Texas Mary Hardin-Baylor Jacob Mueller Exercise and Sport Science Football Fort Worth, Texas Kayla Janikula Physical Therapy Volleyball Kingwood, Texas McMurry Christian Bryant Mathematics Soccer Midland, Texas Kelby Tidwell Mathematics Grades 7-12 Track & Field Post, Texas Ozarks Alex Ray Business Administration Baseball Franklin, Tenn. Kerigan Bradshaw Chemistry Basketball Harrison, Ark. Sul Ross State Ozias Wright Kinesiology Football Killeen, Texas Camryn Hardin Kinesiology Softball Alpine, Texas UT Dallas Ramon Garza Finance Baseball San Antonio, Texas Samantha Wong Computer Science Tennis Grapevine, Texas

Biographical information provided by each student-athletes’ Faculty Athletic Representative and Sports Information Director.

