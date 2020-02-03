McMurry’s Williams named ASC West Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior forward Mike Williams Jr. has been named the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for Men’s Basketball, it was announced Monday by the league office.

Williams averaged 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as the War Hawks split a pair of conference games against Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia Texas at home.

In Thursday’s overtime win over UMHB, Williams made the game-tying free throw with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime. He finished with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and added seven rebounds.

Saturday against Concordia, Williams scored a game-high 26 points en route to a double-double by adding 13 rebounds. Williams scored 18 of his points at the free throw line, where he went 18-for-19. He also added three blocks.

This is Williams’ second career Player of the Week honor.

McMurry finishes its five-game home stand this week with a matchup against Belhaven Thursday evening and a Saturday afternoon contest versus Louisiana College.