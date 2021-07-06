McMurry’s Wilson, Sullivan earn ASC Community Service Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference Directors of Athletics awarded the ASC Community Service Athlete of the Year on Tuesday, selecting Brynn Wilson and Reagan Sullivan of McMurry University for the honor.

The ASC Community Service Award is presented for the 11th time this year and honors a male and female student-athlete who best displays leadership and action in fostering community service on their campus and local community.

Two athletes are selected each year and all conference members are eligible. The award is voted on by the Directors of Athletics from ASC member institutions.

“We are so proud of Brynn and Reagan for receiving this important honor, but we are not surprised,” said McMurry Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson. “They have both made a name for themselves on our campus for their servant leadership. They also play for coaches who are committed to our service core value.

“While serving our mission of Developing Champions for Life, we strive the importance of adding value to our community. Brynn and Reagan have proven time and time again that they were built for others. We’re excited to see them honored for their service to others.”

Wilson, a senior from Denton, Texas, completed 76 hours of community service this past season. She volunteers actively with the youth group at The Well, writes and mails cards to struggling and grieving members of the community and works at the Stick Horses and Capes clay shoot, among other ventures. Wilson was the ASC volleyball West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year.

Upon her graduation in May 2021, Wilson was hired as the new assistant volleyball coach at McMurry.

“Her kind heart and caring demeanor radiate from her ever-present smile,” said McMurry volleyball head coach Cammie Petree. “She is active in her church, in our McMurry and tri-college FCA huddles and she served on the FCA college leadership team. Brynn loves to lead by serving other people, and our team, serving as the team ‘mom.’ She offers encouragement however she can and never hesitates to reach out to help someone in need.

Sullivan, a junior football player from Fort Worth, Texas, was the War Hawks’ team captain and as a two-year starter at tight end. He helped the Salvation Army Kettlebell Drive, volunteered moving furniture and helped the Abilene Youth Sports Association set up for their annual Youth Sports Convention. The third-year tight end was also named to the ASC Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year for football.

“Reagan Sullivan is everything you hope to see in a scholar-athlete, fully representing all that our football program, athletic department and the ASC stands for,” said McMurry football head coach Jordan Neal. “A natural servant-leader, a relentless worker and a model citizen, Reagan is very deserving of this recognition. The War Hawk Family is very proud of him.”

Earlier this year, Sullivan and Wilson were selected as McMurry’s Coach Neel Lemond Heart of a War Hawk winner, as voted on by the school’s coaches and staff as someone who exemplifies servant leadership and spiritual qualities.

McMurry has had two scholar-athletes win the award prior to this year – Kayla Hines in 2015 and Madison Fatheree in 2017. Sullivan is the first male recipient at McMurry, while he and Wilson are also the first McMurry scholar-athletes to sweep the conference-wide award.