McMurry’s Wyble, Boston win ASC Player of the Week awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – Sophomore quarterback Dexter Wyble and freshman return specialist Darrin Boston were selected for American Southwest Conference weekly awards on Monday for their performances against Austin College.

Wyble – who made his third collegiate start for McMurry on Saturday – threw for five touchdowns in a 48-13 win on Homecoming. He completed 14-of-25 passes for 251 yards and did not throw an interception. All of his touchdowns came in the first three quarters as the War Hawks led 45-7 at the third quarter break.

The Humble, Texas native also converted all three of McMurry’s two-point conversions following its first three touchdowns. Two were passing conversions, while the other was punched in on a quarterback keeper.

Additionally, Wyble ran for 32 yards on six attempts, including an 18 yard run. He averaged 5.3 yards per rush attempt.

Wyble is the first individual from McMurry to throw for five touchdowns in a game since Matthew McHugh in 2015. It was also McMurry’s first five passing touchdown game since 2017 against Belhaven, where former quarterback Kevin Hurley Jr. threw for four and current backup Vincent James had one.

Boston was named the ASC Special Teams Player of the Week after taking a 63 yard punt return to the house to open the second quarter – making it a three-possession lead for McMurry.

This is the second week in a row a McMurry player has won the special teams award, including sophomore Dee Robinson before the bye week.

The War Hawks (2-3, 2-3 ASC) are tied for fifth place in the conference standings and will travel to Texas Lutheran (1-5, 1-4 ASC) on Saturday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Seguin, Texas.