McMurry University’s career and tri-single season made field goal record holder received all-Region 3 accolades from D3Football.com, with the team announced Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Senior Jared Mendoza (Fort Worth, Texas), who surpassed former career leader John Williams (18 – 1968-71) during a 2022 slate that included one of the program’s longest conversions (50 yards at Southwestern University on Sept. 26) among his nine season and 23 career makes, was a third team selection by the website. He adds the award to a second-team all-American Southwest Conference selection he received in mid-November.

It’s the second successive season for head coach Jordan Neal’s program to be recognized. Former linebacker Josh Smith was an all-region honoree in 2021.

The complete D3Football.com all-region awards are available here.