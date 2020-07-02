Men’s and Women’s Cross Country announces 2020 schedule

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University head cross country coach Rexi Parcells announced the 2020 schedules for the men’s and women’s programs on Thursday morning.

Both programs look to exceed last year’s top-five conference finishes, as the men will be led by 2019 ASC Newcomer of the Year John Zuniga Jr. The women’s team will be anchored by upcoming senior Tiffany Cox, who earned first team all-conference honors last year.

“I am looking forward to getting our scholar-athletes back on campus and back competing,” said Parcells, entering her third season as head coach. “Every returner has a unique set of leadership skills. I am excited to watch them utilize those skills with the large incoming and talented freshman class. I am optimistic about the work that these scholar-athletes are putting in this summer and can’t wait to see it reflect come championship season. I think it will be a special year for us.”

This year’s schedule includes four regular season meets apiece, beginning on Sept. 5 at the West Texas College Open in Snyder, Texas. The men will run the 6K at 9 a.m. and the women will run the 5K at 9:40 a.m.

Following the season opener, McMurry will run a night race on Sept. 25 at the Concordia Cross Country Classic. The meet will take place in Pflugerville, Texas and will be hosted by American Southwest Conference member Concordia Texas. The women will run at 7:30 p.m. and the men will follow at 8:15 p.m.

The annual Chile Pepper Festival is next on the schedule, set for Oct. 3 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Start times will be announced prior to the meet.

McMurry’s lone home meet of the season is the annual Bill Libby Invitational, which will take place on Oct. 17 during McMurry’s homecoming weekend. The women’s 6K will take place at 9 a.m. and the men’s 8K will start around 9:45 a.m. The meet will take place at the ACU Cross Country Course.

The 2020 American Southwest Conference Championships will be hosted on Oct. 31 at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.

The NCAA Regional and National Championship sites have also been announced, with regionals scheduled for Nov. 14 in Newport News, Virginia and nationals set for Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Indiana. The respective hosts are Christopher Newport University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects, all dates and times are subject to change. Future meets could also be added to both schedules.

For the latest information surrounding McMurry Cross Country, visit mcmurrysports.com and click on the men’s and women’s cross country tabs.