Men’s and Women’s Swimming announces Spring 2021 schedule

ABILENE, Texas – The McMurry University men’s and women’s swimming program announced three meets for its 2021 schedule on Friday afternoon.

The War Hawks will compete in two dual meets and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships this spring, beginning with the Colorado College Dual Meet Jan. 15-16 in Colorado Springs, Colo. McMurry’s last matchup with Colorado College was on Oct. 21, 2017.

McM will then travel to Sherman, Texas to compete in the Austin College/Centenary Duals Jan. 23 and finish out the season at the 2021 SCAC Conference Championships which are scheduled for Feb. 11-13 in San Antonio.

“Our War Hawks are extremely excited to get our swim underway,” said fourth-year head coach Casey Pacheco. “We look forward to getting back into the competition as we prepare for conference in February.”

With a young roster this season, the men will be led by juniors Jeremiah Atkins, Myles Pickens and Alec Satre. Sophomore Terrin Boehmer also returns after a breakout freshman season with a podium finish in the 100-yd backstroke at the SCAC Championships, while also posting three career bests at the championships.

Lone senior Kaitlynn Cozma will head up the women’s roster after tallying a personal best in the 200-yard freestyle at the SCAC Championships last season. Cozma will be accompanied by junior transfer Kristina Sullivan, three sophomores and four freshmen.

The coaching staff will remain intact for 2021, as Pacheco will be assisted by long-time staff members Barbara Brock and Head Coach Emeritus Bev Ball.

All times and dates are subject to change and additional meet or duals could be added later. To stay up to date with the latest information, visit mcmurrysports.com and click on the swimming tabs.